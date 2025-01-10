Sevilla signs Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla says that it has signed Switzerland forward Rubén Vargas to reinforce its struggling team. Vargas arrives from German club Augsburg, where he has played since 2019. He scored 23 goals in 161 appearances for the Bundesliga side. The 26-year-old Vargas, born to a Swiss mother and a father from the Dominican Republic, has made 50 appearances for the Swiss national team.

