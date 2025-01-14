Sevilla player Kike Salas detained for allegedly earning yellow cards to fix betting results

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league says Sevilla player Kike Salas has been detained by police for allegedly intentionally earning yellow cards to fix sports betting results. According to Spanish news agency EFE, police investigators suspect that Salas intentionally tried to be booked by referees to favor bets made by family members and friends in Spain. The 22-year-old defender saw 10 yellow cards in the Spanish league last season. The league tells The Associated Press that it will ask to take part in any judicial investigation of the player.

