Several once-highly ranked teams enter conference tournament week in need of wins to make NCAA field

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There are 14 teams that were in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that are no longer in the rankings this week. Many of them are locks to make the NCAA Tournament field as they enter conference tournaments this week, including preseason No. 1 Kansas, two-time defending national champ UConn and perennial contender Gonzaga. But many others could need some wins this week to survive the NCAA bubble, such as Baylor, Arkansas and Indiana. Others, such as Cincinnati in the Big 12 and Rutgers in the Big Ten, probably need to win their tournament to secure an automatic NCAA tourney berth.

