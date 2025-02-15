Seven players in Mexican soccer suspended for a combined 57 years for fixing matches

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven players from two clubs in Mexico’s third division have been suspended for a combined 57 years for involvement in sports betting and fixing matches. Six of them played for Real Apodaca and the other for Correcaminos UAT. The Mexican Football Association disciplinary commission and the clubs did not revealed the names of the players and did not say which matches were manipulated. According to local media, the Real Apodaca players lost matches on purpose or by two goals or more.

