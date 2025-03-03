Seth Jones ready to play for Panthers, who are losing Matthew Tkachuk for extended period

Seth Jones got to skate as a member of the Florida Panthers for the first time on Monday. It’s anyone’s guess when Matthew Tkachuk will be sharing the ice with his newest teammate. The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers confirmed Monday, a few hours before Jones’ debut with the team, that Tkachuk is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. That means Tkachuk won’t be back for a few weeks — and possibly not until the postseason.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.