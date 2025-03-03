Seth Jones makes debut for Panthers, who are losing Matthew Tkachuk for extended period

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Seth Jones impressed his Florida Panthers teammates in his debut Monday night, but it’s anyone’s guess when Matthew Tkachuk will be sharing the ice with his newest teammate. Jones played just under 23 minutes and nearly scored a goal in the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers’ 2-1 win over their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning. Earlier Monday, the Panthers confirmed that their star forward Tkachuk is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. That means he won’t be back for a few weeks — and possibly not until the postseason.

