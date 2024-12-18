Seth Henigan matches AAC passing TD record as Memphis holds on for 42-37 win over WVU in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in his final game for No. 25 Memphis. He matched the American Athletic Conference career TD passing record with 104 as the Tigers held on to beat West Virginia 42-37 in the Frisco Bowl. Memphis reached 11 wins for only the second time in its 109 years of football. The Tigers are 4-0 in bowl games under fifth-year coach Ryan Silverfield. West Virginia had scored on six consecutive possessions, with four touchdowns and two field goals, before one more chance in the final minute after the Tigers missed a 50-yard field goal. But the Mountaineers’ final push ended when Elijah Herring had an interception.

