Serie A wants to be the first European league to hold a game in the US

ROME (AP) — Serie A hopes to be the first major European soccer league to play a game in the United States. FIFA last year moved toward ending decades of soccer tradition by ordering a review of its policy that currently blocks domestic league games being played in other countries. Italian league president Ezio Simonelli says at an event in New York that “holding a game abroad also requires authorization by the local league so we need to make an agreement in that regard. But we are considering timeframes that would work for this. We want to be the first league to set up an event like this in the United States.”

