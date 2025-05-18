Serie A title race between Napoli and Inter goes to final day and possibly further

MILAN (AP) — The fight for the Serie A title will go into the final day, and maybe even further.

Napoli could have clinched its second Italian league title in three years on Sunday but will have to wait after both Antonio Conte’s team and second-placed Inter Milan were held to draws.

League leader Napoli drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Parma, and Inter drew 2-2 against Champions League-chasing Lazio to remain one point behind Napoli.

Napoli hosts Cagliari in the final round, while defending champion Inter visits Como.

If they finish level on points, a playoff will be needed to decide the destination of the league title.

Apart from the title fight, there was still almost everything else to play for in Serie A. That was why all but one of the 10 matches in the penultimate round kicked off simultaneously on Sunday.

Under pressure

Inter was perhaps under the most pressure of the two rivals as it knew a loss would hand Napoli the title if the league leader won at Parma.

Yann Bisseck was both hero and villain at San Siro. He scored the opener in first-half stoppage time but also gave away a late penalty to allow Lazio to snatch the draw that took the title fight out of Inter’s hands.

Pedro had scored the first equalizer for Lazio in the 72nd minute before Denzel Dumfries headed Inter back in front seven minutes later.

That result would have sent Inter top of the table and left the Nerazzurri in control of their destiny.

However, Lazio was awarded a penalty when it was adjudged — on video review — that Bisseck had blocked Taty Castellanos’ volley with his arm.

Pedro converted in the final minute.

Inter thought it had snatched the win deep in stoppage time but Marko Arnautovic’s header was ruled out for offside.

Both coaches were sent off during the VAR check. Conte and his counterpart were also sent off in Parma as there was late drama in their match too.

Napoli was initially awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a presumed foul by Mathias Løvik on David Neres but it was revoked on video review.

Napoli also hit the woodwork twice.

