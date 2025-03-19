Serie A leading scorer Retegui to miss Italy’s Nations League quarterfinal matches against Germany

MILAN (AP) — Serie A’s leading scorer Mateo Retegui will miss both of Italy’s upcoming Nations League quarterfinal matches against Germany due to a right thigh injury. The Argentine-born Retegui has scored 22 goals for Atalanta this season and has six goals in 18 appearances for the national team. Italy hosts Germany at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday and then visits Germany on Sunday in Dortmund. Without Retegui Italy coach Luciano Spalletti will likely turn to Moise Kean at center forward. Kean is having a career-best season at Fiorentina and is second on the Serie A scoring chart with 15 goals.

