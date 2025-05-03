Serie A leader Napoli beats Lecce amid flares and delays to move closer to title

MILAN (AP) — Napoli didn’t let flares and delays affect its performance as Antonio Conte’s side ground out a 1-0 win at Lecce to take firm control of Serie A on Saturday.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal to keep Napoli three points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, which beat Hellas Verona 1-0.

Napoli needs only seven points from the remaining three rounds to win its second league title in three years.

“It’s an important step, I can’t lie,” Conte said. “We’re on track and we want to stay there until the end.

“Nobody will remember if we finish second or if we had a good season. History must be written and you do it by winning: The others read it.”

Lecce's Nikola Krstovic kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Lecce and SSC Napoli, at the Via del Mare Stadium, in Lecce, Italy, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Evangelista

There was a tense atmosphere in Lecce and plenty of banners and chants insulting the league’s governing body as fans were furious Lecce was forced to play against Atalanta just three days after the death of club physical therapist Graziano Fiorita.

There was a moving minute’s silence before the match but the tension boiled over after kickoff when fans threw flares and fireworks onto the field, causing the match to be temporarily halted in the sixth minute.

Play was going to continue after about four minutes but there was another delay to repair the bottom of the net, where a firework burned a hole.

Napoli thought it got off to the perfect start when Romelu Lukaku had the ball in the back of the net after 100 seconds but it was ruled out for offside.

The visitors did take the lead in the 24th after Raspadori was bundled over right on the edge of the area and he dusted himself down to curl a free kick into the bottom right corner.

Lecce reacted well and Kialonda Gaspar headed a corner onto the crossbar but, despite laying siege to the goal, it couldn’t find the equalizer and remained just a point above the relegation zone.

Much-changed Inter

Despite the importance of the match against Verona, Inter made wholesale changes ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Captain Lautaro Martínez was injured and was one of 10 changes to the starting lineup from last week’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona. Defender Yann Bisseck was the only player retained.

Inter nevertheless got off to a quickfire start when Kristjan Asllani drilled a penalty into the bottom right corner in the ninth minute after Verona defender Nicolás Valentini handled the ball.

Inter’s first win in six matches followed a dismal run that shattered its dreams of a treble as it was beaten by AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals and lost two Serie A matches on the bounce.

Verona was six points above the relegation zone.

Celebrations postponed

Parma had to postpone its celebrations of securing Serie A safety after losing at home to Como 1-0.

Gabriel Strefezza scored in the 79th and some truly awful misses left Parma six points above the drop zone.

Cagliari was only a point above Parma and also still not safe after losing to Udinese 2-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.