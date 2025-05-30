Serie A coaching carousel at full speed with Inzaghi, Gasperini and Tudor all up for discussion

ROME (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri is headed back to AC Milan. Gian Piero Gasperini could leave Atalanta for Roma. Maurizio Sarri might be rehired by Lazio.

Juventus, meanwhile, needs an entirely new plan after Antonio Conte decided to stay at Serie A champion Napoli.

Less than a week after the Italian league concluded, the Serie A coaching carousel is approaching full speed.

All 10 of the top 10 finishers in Serie A are either looking for a new coach or have had to work hard to convince their current manager to stay.

Here’s where the top 10 teams stand:

Napoli (1st place)

Conte appeared interested in a return to Juventus but announced late Thursday following a meeting with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he would stay in place.

Conte still has two years remaining on his contract at Napoli, which will now include a salary increase.

It’s an important development for Napoli, which saw Luciano Spalletti leave the club after he coached the Partenopei to the title two years ago.

Conte may have been swayed by Napoli’s intent on signing Kevin De Bruyne, with Jonathan David also high on the club’s wish list.

Inter Milan (2nd)

With Inter set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly trying to lure Simone Inzaghi with an offer of more than 20 million euros ($23 million) per season.

“Fortunately, my club knows me well,” Inzaghi said on Monday. “Every year, there are offers from Italy and abroad, from Saudi Arabia, but I think it would be crazy to think about that now.”

The Italian coach has been at Inter since 2021 and has one more year left on his contract.

Atalanta (3rd)

Gasperini appears to have had enough after nine seasons at Atalanta that included a Europa League triumph, six top-four finishes in Serie A, and a Champions League quarterfinal.

Gasperini’s talks with Roma’s American ownership are reportedly moving along.

If Gasperini does indeed leave, Atalanta could hire former Juventus coach Thiago Motta or former Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

Juventus (4th)

Juventus’ plans are perhaps the most unclear of any of the top teams, with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly set to be replaced and Conte no longer on the market.

For now, Igor Tudor is still in charge despite voicing his displeasure with his status after guiding Juventus to the final Champions League place.

Tudor is open to coaching Juventus at the Club World Cup, his agent said Monday, a day after the Croatian indicated he might not be.

Roma (5th)

With Claudio Ranieri heading into retirement, Gasperini appears to be Roma’s choice for a replacement.

Whoever is hired will become Roma’s fourth coach in the 1 ½ years since Jose Mourinho was fired, following Daniele De Rossi, Ivan Juric and Ranieri.

Gasperini’s only experience coaching a big Italian club came when he lasted just five winless matches at Inter Milan in 2011.

Fiorentina (6th)

Raffaele Palladino has reportedly resigned at Fiorentina after only one year in charge, although the move has not been announced yet.

Palladino coached Fiorentina to a Conference League spot and it was regarded as a successful season, so his resignation caught club management off guard.

Lazio (7th)

Marco Baroni is on his way out at Lazio after failing to secure the club a spot in Europe.

The Roman team appears interested in rehiring Sarri, who already coached Lazio from 2021-2024.

AC Milan (8th)

Allegri was hired on Friday, a day after Sergio Conceicao was fired following Milan’s failure to qualify for Europe.

Allegri coached Milan to the Serie A title in 2011.

Milan began the season as a potential title contender but ended up 19 points behind Napoli.

Bologna (9th)

Vincenzo Italiano’s contract was extended by a year through 2027 after he led the squad to the Italian Cup title — Bologna’s first major trophy in 51 years — which qualified the team for the Europa League.

Milan reportedly wanted to hire Italiano but Bologna gave him a salary increase to 3 million euros ($3.4 million) per season, plus bonuses, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Como (10th)

Cesc Fabregas has been a revelation at Como in his first coaching job and was reportedly considered as a possible replacement for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen until Erik ten Hag was hired by the German club.

Como seems willing to spend more to keep Fabregas in place.

