Sérgio Conceição new AC Milan coach after fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca fired

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan hired Sérgio Conceição as its new coach on Monday, hours after the Serie A club fired Portuguese compatriot Paulo Fonseca. The 50-year-old Conceição has been given an 18-month contract. Conceição, who played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan, coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June. His first match in charge of Milan will be against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Fonseca was hired in June and produced only 12 wins in 24 matches across all competitions. Milan is eighth in Serie A.

