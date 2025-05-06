Serena, Allyson Felix, Coach K among US Olympic Paralympic 2025 HoF class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Seven-time gold-medal sprinter Allyson Felix, four-time Olympic tennis champion Serena Williams and Mike Krzyzewski, who coached the U.S. to two basketball gold medals, are part of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

Gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas, skiing’s Bode Miller, beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nike founder Phil Knight are also in the group that will be inducted at a ceremony in Colorado Springs on July 12.

Others inductees are Steve Cash (sled hockey), Anita DeFrantz (longtime IOC member, rower), Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball), Flo Hyman (volleyball) and Marla Runyan (Para track and field), along with the 2010 four-man Olympic bobsled team led by Steve Holcomb, and the 2004 women’s wheelchair basketball team.

The Hall of Fame’s inaugural class was inducted in 1983, and this will be the first class inducted since 2022. It will bring the total number of those enshrined to 210.

