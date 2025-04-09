Sepulveda scores twice as Cruz Azul beats America to progress to the Champions Cup semifinals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Striker Angel Sepulveda scored twice, including a late winner, as Cruz Azul beat crosstown rival America 2-1 on Tuesday to progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Sepulveda scored his goals in the 12th and 85th minutes to help la Maquina move into a semifinal against Tigres, a 3-2 winner over LA Galaxy. On the other side of the bracket, Inter Miami plays LA FC and Pumas faces the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“Yesterday I mentioned that we had faith and that we were going to make it, and we did it,” Sepulveda said. “Even with the score tied at 1-1, I knew that we could do it. We deserve this.”

Cruz Azul eliminated America in the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years and will be bidding for its seventh CONCACAF title. That would equal America’s record as the most successful club in the region.

“You have to give it to them, they are a great opponent with good players,” Cruz Azul’s captain Ignacio Rivero said. “But today we were more focused and we take home the reward.”

Angel Sepulveda of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against Mexico's America during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg quarterfinal soccer match in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Verdugo

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, who had a brief stint with Real Madrid, scored in the 57th for las Aguilas.

For America, the team with the highest payroll in Mexico, it was another missed chance to win the CONCACAF title for the first time since 2016. A year ago, club America lost in the semifinals to Pachuca.

For Cruz Azul, the win avenged recent losses to America in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament and in the semifinals of the 2024 Apertura.

“This is an unforgettable night for us, and we want to keep the pace,” Sepulveda said. “Tigres is a great opponent so we will celebrate tonight, and we will think about them tomorrow,”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.