Senators jump out to early lead and hold on to beat Red Wings 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle scored in the first period for Ottawa and the Senators held off the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and David Perron and Michael Amadio also had goals for the Senators, who have won eight of their last 11 while holding the first wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who scored three times in the third period but lost for the fourth time in five games. Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for Detroit.

Alex Lyon allowed three goals on 10 shots and was replaced by Cam Talbot, who made 21 saves.

Senators: Ottawa is 7-3-0 over its last 10 games and is six points ahead of Montreal, which holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Red Wings: Detroit failed to make some ground in the playoff hunt and remain three points behind the Canadiens.

After Kane cut the Senators’ lead to 3-1 at 5:25 of the third period, Amadio restored Ottawa’s three-goal lead when he finished off a breakaway with 11:16 remaining.

Detroit went just 1 for 6 on the power play.

Senators: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Boston on Saturday night.

