Sellers and Rantanen are among the NHL trade deadline winners. Hurricanes and Boeser are some losers

Sellers around the NHL from Philadelphia to San Jose, Mikko Rantanen and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were winners at the trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and the July 1 free agent frenzy were among the losers. The path to the Eastern Conference final also has cracked wide open for the Washington Capitals. But there will also be one top team in the Atlantic Division and another in the Central that gave up significant assets and is guaranteed to lose in the first round of the playoffs.

