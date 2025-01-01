Seko Fofana joins French club Rennes after spell in Saudi Arabia

RENNES, France (AP) — Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana has ended his brief spell in Saudi Arabia to sign a long-term contract with French club Rennes. The 29-year-old Fofana helped Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, and Rennes hopes he can provide a similar boost for the Brittany club. Rennes says that Fofana signed a four-and-a-half year deal. The team is in 10th place.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.