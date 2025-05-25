Seiya Suzuki and Reese McGuire homer in the 8th inning to rally Cubs to an 11-8 victory over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Seiya Suzuki and Reese McGuire homered in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied for an 11-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs apiece as the NL Central Division leaders took their fourth straight three-game series.

Austin Hays had two hits and drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which has dropped four of five.

McGuire — called up from Triple-A Iowa — tied it at 8 with a solo shot to right and the first two-homer game in his eight-year, big-league career. The 30-year old catcher was a late addition to the lineup after Carson Kelly was scratched due to illness.

After Ian Happ drew a walk and Kyle Tucker’s base hit, Suzuki connected on an elevated sinker by Luis Mey and drove it over the left-field wall to put the Cubs on top for good.

It was the second three-run homer in the series for Suzuki, who went 7 for 12 in the weekend three-game set.

Drew Pomeranz (2-0), the fourth of six Chicago pitchers, got the win with a scoreless inning.

Key moment

The Cubs trailed 8-4, but began their rally by putting up three in the sixth inning. Hoerner drove in two with a double and came home on a base hit by Michael Busch.

Key stat

Chicago scored 21 of its 28 runs in the series in the seventh through ninth innings.

Up next

Cubs: Return home on Monday to open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Reds: RHP Nick Martinez (2-5, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound for the opener of a three-game set at Kansas City on Monday.

