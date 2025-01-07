Seeking more balance on offense, Seahawks fire coordinator Ryan Grubb

SEATTLE (AP) — First-year Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was dissatisfied with his team’s lack of balance on offense, and that cost offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb his job. Grubb was fired Monday, a day after the Seahawks concluded a 10-7 season with a 30-25 victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. He oversaw an offense that finished 28th in the league in rushing while quarterback Geno Smith set franchise records. Macdonald says his “vision for the offense” was different from Grubb’s. The Seahawks improved by one victory over teams that went 9-8 in 2022 and ’23 under coach Pete Carroll.

