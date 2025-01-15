Sedona Prince scores 27 points and 10th-ranked TCU wins 9th in a row, 90-81 over UCF

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 27 points, Hailey Van Lith matched her career high with six 3-pointers while scoring 20 and 10th-ranked TCU beat UCF 90-81. It was the ninth win in a row for 18-1 TCU. Madison Conner added 14 points and seven assists, while Donovyn Hunter scored 12 points. It was Van Lith’s first game with six 3-pointers doing it three times for Louisville, the last as a sophomore in February 2022. Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points for 7-9 UCF.

