Sedona Prince records 30 points and 14 rebounds as No. 11 TCU women beat Kansas 80-73

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 30 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, Hailey Van Lith added 19 points and six assists, and No. 11 TCU beat Kansas 80-73. TCU secured its second four-game conference winning streak under head coach Mark Campbell. Van Lith completed a three-point play with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter for a 68-56 lead. Kansas scored eight of the next 10 points to get within six points before TCU guard Taylor Bigby sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 2:25 remaining to make it 73-64. S’Mya Nichols scored Kansas’ final nine points to cut the deficit to 76-73 with 30.7 seconds left. But Van Lith and Madison Conner sealed it by making 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

