Sedona Prince has 22 points, 12 rebounds as No. 11 TCU women beat Arizona 85-73

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to help No. 11 TCU beat Arizona 85-73 on Sunday.

Madison Connor made 7 of 10 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 18 points for TCU (24-3, 12-2 Big 12). Aaliyah Roberson tied her career high with four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points. Hailey Van Lith added 11 points.

Skylar Jones led Arizona (15-12, 6-8) with a career-high 30 points, making 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 4 from behind the arc and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Paulina Paris scored 14 points and freshman Lauryn Swann, who hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range, added 12 points.

Paris made a layup to tie it at 54-all with 5:31 left in the third quarter but Van Lith answered with a layup 21 seconds later that sparked an 11-3 run to close the period and TCU led the rest of the way.

Jones hit a 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter that cut Arizona’s deficit to five points, but Prince answered with a layup and the Wildcats got no closer.

Jada Williams, Arizona’s leading scorer this season at 12.5 per game, did not play (foot).

TCU shot 56% from the field and hit 11 3s. The Horned Frogs are 14-0 this season when they hit double-digit 3-pointers.

Arizona is 2nd in the Big 12 and 39th in the nation in steals per game (10.5). The Cats are 3rd in the league and 62nd in the country in turnovers forced per game (19.04).

TCU hits the road to play Wednesday at Arizona State. Arizona plays host to BYU on Wednesday.

