Second-half comeback gives Udinese win at Fiorentina where Bove is on the bench

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Udinese has scored twice in the second half to beat Fiorentina 2-1 away from home in Serie A. Moises Kean gave the host the lead but goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin early in the second half gave Udinese all three points on Monday. Fiorentina missed a chance to go equal with Inter Milan and Lazio and remains in fifth place. Udinese is ninth.

