SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson of Tennessee declares for NFL draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is heading to the NFL draft after leading the Southeastern Conference in rushing and setting a handful of school records. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year announced on social media his intention to leave early. He helped the seventh-ranked Vols go 10-3 this season with a first-round loss in the College Football Playoff where Sampson was limited by an injured hamstring. Sampson thanked his family, coaches and fans, saying he was part of something special. Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020. He leaves with the Vols having won 30 games over his three seasons.

