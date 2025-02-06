SEC distributes average of almost $52.6 million to full-year members for 2023-24 fiscal year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of almost $52.6 million to the 14 full-year members for the 2023-24 season in a slight increase from the previous year. That’s according to its most recent tax filing. The league announced its revenue figures Thursday for the fiscal year that ended in August. That included Oklahoma and Texas joining in July to expand the league to 16 schools. The Sooners and Longhorns each received $27.5 million in “transition payments.” The league had distributed an average of about $51.3 million to its members for 2022-23, though its total revenue declined slightly for 2023-24.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.