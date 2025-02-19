SEC and Big Ten are prepared to push for changes to CFP seeding in 2025

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference will push for changes in the way College Football Playoff teams are seeded next season to coincide more with how teams are ranked by the CFP selection committee. Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey say both leagues support such a change. Their comments came following joint meetings on Wednesday in New Orleans involving all athletic directors from both leagues. Last college football season was the first under the expanded 12-team CFP format. A decision to give byes to the four highest-ranked major conference champions drew scrutiny after all four of those teams lost in the quarterfinals.

