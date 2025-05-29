Sebastien Ibeagha scores in stoppage time to rally Dallas to 3-3 draw with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time as FC Dallas rallied for a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Ibeagha’s goal came with assists from Patrickson Delgado and Ramiro Benetti after Gerardo Valenzuela scored his fourth goal — unassisted in the 86th to give Cincinnati the lead.

It was the first goal this season for Ibeagha and his fourth in 171 career appearances. Delgado’s helper was his first this season and Benetti’s was the first of his career in his 14th appearance.

Cincinnati grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on Pavel Bucha’s first goal this season. DeAndre Yedlin notched his third assist and Luca Orellano his second.

Kévin Denkey scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Denkey’s ninth goal came after he was fouled by Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Dallas pulled within 2-1 five minutes into the second half when Petar Musa used an assist from defender Shaq Moore to score his fourth goal this season and his 20th in 42 career appearances. Moore’s assist was his first of the campaign.

Anderson Julio found the net for the fourth time to tie it 2-2 in the 68th minute.

Roman Celantano totaled two saves for Cincinnati (9-4-3).

Paes saved five shots for Dallas (4-6-5) and had the only save in the first half.

Former captain and 2023 MVP Luciano Acosta returned for the first time since being traded to Dallas after four seasons in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 5-0-2 at home this season and 8-0-2 when scoring first. The club is 14-4-5 all time against Western Conference opponents under head coach Pat Noonan.

Dallas made its first trip to Cincinnati after posting a win and a draw at home in the first two matchups.

Dallas will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Cincinnati plays visiting D.C. United on Saturday.

