Sebastián Driussi rejoining Argentine soccer club River Plate after four years with Austin

By The Associated Press
FILE - Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (10) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi is rejoining Argentine club River Plate after four years with Austin in Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old Driussi scored 51 goals with 22 assists over 115 games in all competitions. Austin claimed it will receive a team-record transfer fee but did not announce a figure. The move opened a designated player spot. Driussi played for River Plate from 2013-17 and then joined Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg. He had a $4.5 million base salary last year and just over $6.7 million in total compensation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.