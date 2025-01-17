Sebastián Driussi rejoining Argentine soccer club River Plate after four years with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi is rejoining Argentine club River Plate after four years with Austin in Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old Driussi scored 51 goals with 22 assists over 115 games in all competitions. Austin claimed it will receive a team-record transfer fee but did not announce a figure. The move opened a designated player spot. Driussi played for River Plate from 2013-17 and then joined Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg. He had a $4.5 million base salary last year and just over $6.7 million in total compensation.

