Sebastian Aho’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Flames 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s fifth overtime goal of the season came 3:16 into in the extra session as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Sunday.

Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves, all in regulation.

Nazem Kadri’s power-play goal 7:06 into the third period snapped the Flames’ scoreless streak that reached more than 171 minutes and covered parts of four games. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

Carolina went 0 for 6 on the power play, including a four-minute stretch late in regulation following a double-minor for high sticking on Calgary’s Blake Coleman.

Takeaways

The Flames didn’t record a shot until Carolina had put 12 pucks on goal, but they overcame those first-period woes to play better in the second. Still, their 16 shots matched their lowest total of the season.

The Hurricanes have scored more than one goal in regulation only once in their last four games. Aho has produced a goal in three consecutive games, and he has six goals across the last seven games.

Key moment

The Flames didn’t convert during 43 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play, but Kadri’s goal came during the remaining one-man advantage to knot the score. That allowed the Flames to secure a point and avoid their first three-game pointless streak since October.

Key stat

Slavin’s sixth goal of the season matched his total from last season and moved him within two goals of his career-high mark.

Up Next

Both teams play Tuesday, with the Flames visiting Philadelphia for the fifth stop on a six-game road trip and the Hurricanes going to Detroit.

