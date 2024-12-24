Seattle U beats Washington 79-70, snaps 19-game losing streak to Huskies that spanned 48 years

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe set career highs with 23 points and 16 rebounds, John Christofilis had two four-point plays and scored 21 and Seattle University beat Washington 79-70, ending a 19-game losing streak to the Huskies that spanned 48 years. Moncrieffe sank 7 of 11 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Redhawks (5-8), who last beat the Huskies 82-76 in 1976. Seattle U nearly ended the skid last season before losing 100-99 in overtime. Moncrieffe notched his sixth double-double of the season. Houran Dan and Paris Dawson both scored 10. Christofilis had a four-point play and scored six as Seattle U jumped out to a 16-3 lead with 12:24 to go in the first half. The Huskies (8-4) went scoreless over the final 2:04 and trailed 38-23 at halftime.

