Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have released Mitch Haniger after the veteran outfielder was hampered by left shoulder soreness during spring training. The 34-year-old Haniger was in his second stint with Seattle. He has a $15.5 million salary for this season after agreeing to a $43.5 million, three-year contract with San Francisco in December 2022. Haniger made his big league debut with Arizona in 2016 and was traded to Seattle after the season. He had a breakout performance in 2021, hitting .253 with a career-high 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 157 games. But he hasn’t been able to reach that production since that season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.