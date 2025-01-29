Seattle Kraken put struggling goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers to send him to the minors

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have put goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers with the purpose of sending him to the minors. Grubauer would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds if he clears. Grubauer’s .866 save percentage and 3.83 goals-against average rank last in the NHL this season among netminders who have played in at least 17 games. The 33-year-old German has two more seasons left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $5.9 million that ranks 14th and 11th highest for goalies signed for 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.