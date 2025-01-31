Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is out 5-7 weeks after sports hernia surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is expected to be out five to seven weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. General manager Ron Francis provided the medical update on Gourde on Friday That recovery timeframe risks the possibility that Gourde will not play before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. With the Kraken barely on the fringe of the playoff race in the Western Conference and given that he’s a pending free agent, Gourde is expected to be one of the top rental options for contenders buying at the deadline.

