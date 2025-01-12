Sears scores 27 and No. 5 Alabama holds off No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mark Sears scored 27 points, Aden Holloway added 15, and No. 5 Alabama beat No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88 in the first game between top 10 teams in College Station history. The Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) never trailed in winning their eighth consecutive game. Alabama snapped A&M’s nine-game win streak, the longest by the Aggies (13-3, 2-1) since the 2015-16 squad won 10 straight. Guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 24 points. Texas A&M senior guard Wade Taylor IV missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

