Sean Pedulla sinks 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left as Ole Miss edges Arkansas 83-80 in SEC tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Pedulla sank a long 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left after two missed two free throws at the other end to give No. 8 seed Mississippi an 83-80 victory over ninth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile was at the free-throw line with 7.4 seconds left after he was fouled going for an offensive rebound. He missed both free throws and Dre Davis grabbed the defensive rebound. Davis passed it ahead to Pedulla, who dribbled up the court for a shot well behind the arc for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Billy Richmond III had a decent look from midcourt at the buzzer that bounced hard off the backboard and rim.

It was Pedulla’s only made 3-pointer in seven tries.

Arkansas finished 21 of 32 at the free-throw line.

Ole Miss (22-10) advances to play top-seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Malik Dia led Ole Miss with 19 points and eight rebounds and Jaylen Murray added 17. Pedulla was 4 of 12 from the field for 10 points.

Jonas Aidoo had 17 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas (20-13) before picking up his fifth foul with 4:44 remaining. Brazile had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Richmond also scored 15 and Karter Knox 14.

Arkansas trailed 42-27 with 1:25 left in the first half before taking over during a 34-11 run for a 61-53 lead with 9:35 remaining in the second.

Knox and Richmond combined to make six straight free throws to put Arkansas ahead 78-77 with 1:23 left. Pedulla had an open look from 3-point range that didn’t drop but he got another chance after Dia grabbed an offensive rebound. Then Pedulla had it stolen by Arkansas guard Johnell Davis, who called a timeout with 50.5 left.

D.J. Wagner sank a shot on the left side of the lane while fading away to put Arkansas ahead 80-77 with 29.6 left and Dre Davis tied it at 20.7 with a three-point play.

