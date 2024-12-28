Sean Monahan, Dmitri Voronkov each score twice to lead the Blue Jackets past the Bruins 6-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice in his 800th NHL game, helping Columbus beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 Friday night and extending the Blue Jackets’ home win streak to three games.

Dmitri Voronkov added two goals and an assist, extending his point streak to six games. Kirill Marchenko’s goal and two assists gave him points in a career-high seven straight. Adam Fantilli also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for Columbus.

Zach Werenski had four assists for the second time in his career, setting a franchise record with points in 12 straight home games.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots for Boston, which lost its second straight on the road. Brad Marchand’s assist on Coyle’s goal extended his point streak to 11 games.

Takeaways

Boston: The Bruins looked competitive when they tied the score with a goal late in the first, but were stagnant in the second, going nearly 10 minutes without a shot on goal and then allowing five unanswered goals in a lackluster performance.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets came out with jump and spent much of the first period in Boston’s end before dominating the second and trading goals in the third for its most complete game of the season.

Key moment

The Blue Jackets scored three goals in a span of 2:47 in the second and added another with 46 seconds left in the period, breaking the game open and improving to 10-0-3 when leading after two periods.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets scored three power-play goals for the first time since Feb. 23, 2021, in a home loss to Chicago. They have recorded power-play goals in eight of their last 10 games. The Bruins have given up three power-play goals in a game six times this season.

Up next

The teams complete a back-to-back home-and-home, with Boston hosting Columbus on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.