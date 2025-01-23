Sean McVay wants to know QB Matthew Stafford’s status for next year with Rams ‘sooner than later’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he would like to know “sooner than later” about Matthew Stafford’s status for next season. McVay provided no updates on his veteran quarterback’s plans for the coming year when the coach held his end-of-season news conference. But McVay is eager to confirm whether or not Stafford will be returning for a 17th season. The Rams spent much of the past offseason working on changes requested by Stafford to his contract, only completing the deal on reporting day for training camp. McVay indicated the Rams want Stafford back after he led them to the NFC West title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.