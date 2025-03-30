Sealy’s goal ends CF Montreal’s scoring drought to force 1-1 tie ending Chicago Fire’s win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Dante Sealy’s goal in the 51st minute allowed CF Montreal to pull a surprise and pick up a point on the road in a 1-all tie against the surging Chicago Fire on Saturday.

It was Sealy’s first goal in a Montreal uniform.

The Fire (3-1-2) entered having won three straight while Montreal (0-4-2) entered not having scored a goal in its last four games three of which ended in defeat.

On Monday, Montreal fired former head coach Laurent Courtois and appointed assistant coach Marco Donadel to interim head coach two days after a 3-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Sealy ended the scoreless streak with a left footed shot from the center of the box taking a pass in the air from Luca Petrasso. Caden Clark was also credited with an assist.

The Fire took a 1-0 lead when Philip Zinckernagel found the back of the net with a left footed shot from the center of the box with assists from Andrew Gutman and Jonathan Bamba.

