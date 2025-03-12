Seahawks sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 1-year deal worth up to $5.5 million

The Seattle Seahawks have found another pass catcher for new quarterback Sam Darnold, agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling’s agent, Harold Lewis, confirmed the deal that will be signed after the start of the new league year Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the agreement. The Seahawks were in dire need of adding receivers after releasing Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move last week and agreeing to a trade to send D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

