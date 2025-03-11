Seahawks sign LB Ernest Jones IV to a 3-year, $28.5 million contract

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up a key player on their defense, signing linebacker Ernest Jones IV to a three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million. Jones was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday but now will remain in Seattle after being acquired in a midseason trade last year. Jones finds a long-term home after making two big moves last season. He was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to Tennessee just before the start of the season and then dealt again to Seattle in October for a fourth-round pick and linebacker Jerome Baker.

