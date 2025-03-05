Seahawks release longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett in cost-cutting move

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move ahead of the new league year. Lockett, a 10-year veteran, caught 661 passes for 8,564 yards and 61 touchdowns in Seattle. He trails only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in all three categories on the team’s career list. Yet Lockett’s production dipped in each of the past two seasons. He finished with just 894 yards receiving in 2023, a number that fell to just 600 in 2024, his lowest mark since 2017.

