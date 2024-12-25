Seahawks look to boost fading playoff hopes against struggling Bears

The Seattle Seahawks look to boost their fading playoff hopes when they visit the struggling Chicago Bears. Seattle trails the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams by one game with two to play. The Seahawks lost 27-24 to Minnesota last week. The Bears have dropped nine in a row since beating Jacksonville in London in Week 6. A loss to Seattle would give Chicago double-digit losing streaks for the second time in GM Ryan Poles’ three years. The Bears dropped the final 10 in 2022 as part of a franchise-worst 14-game slide that stretched into last year. They’ve never lost more than 10 straight in one season.

