Seahawks cut outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones and 3 other veterans in salary cap move

The Seattle Seahawks have cut outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones and three other veterans in moves designed to create salary cap space ahead of the start of free agency. The 28-year-old Jones had 9 1/2 sacks in two seasons with the Seahawks, who signed him to a three-year, $51-million deal in 2023. Moving on from Jones freed up more than $11 million for Seattle, which missed the playoffs despite a 10-7 record. The Seahawks also released safety Rayshawn Jenkins, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and offensive lineman George Fant, who was limited to just two games in 2024 because of injury.

