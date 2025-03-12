Seahawks agree to deals with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and DE DeMarcus Lawrence
The Seattle Seahawks found another pass catcher for new quarterback Sam Darnold and bolstered their pass rush on the first official day of the new league year. Seattle agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to agent Harold Lewis. The Seahawks later reached a deal with former Dallas edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, according to agent David Canter. The Seahawks were in dire need of adding receivers after releasing Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move last week and agreeing to a trade to send D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh.
