Scott’s $72 million, 4-year contract finalized by Dodgers, who spent $452 million on 8 players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Tanner Scott’s $72 million, four-year contract has been finalized by the Los Angeles Dodgers, raising the World Series champions’ offseason spending to $452 million on eight players. Scott was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances for Miami and San Diego, which acquired him on July 30. The left-handed 30-year-old struck out 84 and walked 36 in 72 innings. Scott is 31-24 with a 3.56 ERA and 55 saves for Baltimore, Miami and San Diego.

