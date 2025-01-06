Scottie Scheffler withdraws from another tournament, hopes to play at Pebble Beach

DALLAS (AP) — Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, saying his right hand has not fully recovered from minor surgery to repair a glass puncture over Christmas.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, injured his hand preparing Christmas dinner, forcing him to miss the start of the PGA Tour season at The Sentry in Hawaii.

The American Express in Palm Desert, California, is scheduled for Jan. 16-19.

“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week’s American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,” Scheffler said in an Instagram post.

He remained hopeful of starting his year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature event that starts Jan. 30.

Scheffler is coming off a stellar season in which he won the Masters and Olympic gold, The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup among his nine titles worldwide. He was a runaway winner as PGA Tour player of the year and became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to hold the No. 1 ranking for the entire calendar year.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.