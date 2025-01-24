Scottie Scheffler ready to play and commits to Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler is ready to get back to work. The world’s No. 1 player has committed to play next week in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It will be his first competition since Scheffler punctured his right hand with glass while preparing Christmas dinner. That required minor surgery and caused him to miss the season opener at The Sentry on Maui and The American Express last week in California. Scheffler had said at the start of the week everything was progressing on schedule but he wasn’t going to rush back. Scheffler is coming off a nine-win season in 2024.

