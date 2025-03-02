Scott Dixon drove entire IndyCar season opener with no radio communication and still finished 2nd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Scott Dixon ran the entire IndyCar season-opening race without radio communication in a miscue that probably cost him his first career victory on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. The six-time IndyCar champion finished second to winner Alex Palou in a 1-2 finish for Chip Ganassi Racing on Sunday. Team owner Ganassi said if the radio had not malfunctioned then Dixon would have won the race. Dixon instead was runner-up at St. Pete for the fifth time in 21 starts on the street course. He has eight career podiums but has never reached the top spot.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.