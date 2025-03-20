Scotland’s Italy-based stars dictate play in 1-0 win over Greece in Nations League

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Greece expected Scotland to stick to its decades-old playbook: physical duels, crosses into the area, and spirited counterattacks. The Scots delivered that on Thursday plus a little more showing game control and ending the hosts’ winning streak with a 1-0 victory in the Nations League playoff. The decisive goal came in the 33rd minute from a Scott McTominay penalty. McTominay’s Napoli teammate Billy Gilmour provided a calming presence in midfield while Torino’s Che Adams troubled the Greek defense. Coach Steve Clarke says it’s great to see his players “going abroad and doing so well.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.